The following are going to Hell:

Drunks.

Homosexuals.

Adulterers.

Liars.

Fornicators.

Thieves.

Atheists.

Artists.

Vegetarians.

Solo mothers.

Nags.

Witches.

Bitches.

Most women, come to think of it.

Muslims.

Buddhists.

Muslims.

Hindus.

Muslims.

Hindus.

Aztecs, if there are any left.

Scientologists, apart from Tom Cruise.

Satanists, i.e. Muslims.

Bisexuals.

Pansexuals.

Asexuals, cos weird.

Transgenders.

Non-binaries.

Gays. Definitely gays. First to burn. Gays! OMG. Straight to hell. Gays, ugh! Best not think about them and the gay things they do to each other, constantly, nakedly, ecstatically, all that male flesh OMG OMG OMG.

Muslims.

Drug addicts.

Casual drug users.

Cancer patients using medicinal cannabis.

The homeless.

The mentally ill.

Depressives.

Schizophrenics.

Psychopaths, unless Christian.

People with OCD.

People with PTSD.

People with PMT. (See above for "Most women.")

People with criminal records.

People with lust in their hearts.

People with flat feet.

People with weight problems.

People with bad teeth.

People with a history of failed relationships.

People with an essentially relaxed, tolerant attitude towards people of various faiths, belief systems, genders, sexuality, and moral values.

People with children who they send to school every day and pack their lunch and make their dinner when they come home and pour their bath and kiss them goodnight and love with a deep, fierce passion and want the best for them but don't pray.

Gays.

Muslims.

Gay Muslims.

People who lack understanding and compassion for Christians who stand up for our beliefs about the urgent need to repent. People who are intolerant of our warnings about the eternal agonies and damnations of Hell. People who treat our message as essentially pathetic.

Most people.