Crusaders assistant coach Ronan O'Gara could join France in time for the World Cup.

The former Irish first five-eighth is being lined up for a defensive coaching role, according to a report in Midi-Olympique.

Now into his second campaign with the Crusaders, O'Gara's contract concludes at the end of this Super Rugby season. He would, in theory at least, be free to take up the French role from July.

Midi-Olympique claims O'Gara has already spoken on several occasions with both FFR chief Bernard Laporte, and France head coach Jacques Brunel, about a prospective 'freelance' job with Les Bleus.

In his most recent Irish Examiner column, O'Gara denied being in contact with the FFR.

Midi-Olympique, however, report he is "ready to land as soon as possible with the XV of France" at the conclusion of the Crusaders' season.

The French paper suggests O'Gara would work with France during the World Cup only "without asking for more".

O'Gara would potentially fulfil his duties alongside France defence coach Jean-Marc Bédérède, who would remain part of the staff.

O'Gara previously spent four years at Paris-based club Racing Metro where his brief covered defence.

Former France halfback Fabien Galthié is another who has been linked to the possibility of bolstering the French coaching team in time for the World Cup.

Midi-Olympique also report the national team is heading towards appointing their first foreign head coach after the World Cup.

Warren Gatland is suggested to be first choice for Laporte to take over France in 2020, with John Mitchell and Sir Clive Woodward others on the list.

France find themselves in a difficult World Cup pool alongside England, Argentina, USA and Tonga.

Les Bleus come off a poor Six Nations in which they were embarrassed at Twickenham and finished fourth after wins over Italy and a severely weakened Scotland team.