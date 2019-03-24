A video shared online of a ruthless tackle during a high school rugby game has sparked a heated debate on social media.

The video of the brutal tackle from a Monument Boys versus Paarl Boys game in South Africa has been viewed more than 64,000 times, after former Namibia and Saracens loose forward Jacques Burger re-tweeted it to his account.

While some fans were in awe, others slammed Burger for sharing the video after it was revealed that the tackle had left the player unconscious and suffering head trauma.

"As much as I like a good hard tackle, that was not pleasant at all… hope the lad is okay," one user commented.

"All that is wrong with rugby today, a sickening hit – promoted as "boom"," wrote another.

As much as I like a good hard tackle, that was not pleasant at all... hope the lad is okay — Kelvin (@Reallaunchpad) March 23, 2019

all that is wrong with rugby today, a sickening hit - promoted as "boom" - — DubGunnerCelt (@cgunnerh) March 23, 2019

Burger, who played for Namibia at the last Rugby World Cup tournaments, has since responded to the backlash online saying, "We should give our youngsters all the tools to be safe in rugby but we should never teach our kids to do things halfheartedly".

Meanwhile, expressing his concerns over the video, UK journalist and concussion awareness advocate Sam Peters questioned whether the sport as a whole should hail such tackles.

"Huge question for rugby and @Nabasboer do we celebrate seeing a child smashed head first into rock hard ground or search for ways to avoid? For what it's worth, watching this makes me physically sick," he posted.

Makes me sick as well. Should not be glorified. — Cameron Pierce (@cdpierce4) March 23, 2019