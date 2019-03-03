Australian women's rugby captain Liz Patu faces a lengthy ban from the game after video captured her allegedly biting an opponent over the weekend.

The incident happened in a Super W clash between Patu's Queensland side and Western Australia on Saturday. Video replays allegedly showed Patu sinking her teeth into the arm of Wallaroos teammate Rebecca Clough late into the match.

According to reports, Clough informed the referee of the incident but the official stated they didn't see it happened.

Former Wallabies player Drew Mitchell was commentating the game and called the act 'disgusting'.

"That's pretty damning from that vision we've just seen," Mitchell said.

"I think we will hear more and we should.

"That is disgusting and it's not a part of our game, especially from an Australian representative and a captain at that."

Australian captain Liz Patu. Photo / Getty

Rugby Australia confirmed Patu has been cited for the incident. She is to appear before an independent disciplinary panel today at the Queensland Rugby Union (QRU).

Biting bans range from four to 12 weeks on rugby.