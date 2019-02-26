Glendale Raptors hooker Chad Gough isn't going to forget this one in a hurry.

Appearing off the bench in his side's Major League Rugby clash against the Utah Warriors, Gough ran the length of the field to help Glendale fight back for the first ever draw in the competition's history.

Chad Gough! That is an unbelievable try for a front rower! — Bryan Ray (@raysrugby) February 24, 2019

The try capped off an incredible comeback for the Raptors. After trailing 26-5, the side went on a 21-0 run to steal a share of the points.

Gough was named man of the match for his stunning 67th minute effort.

