Malakai Fekitoa will join Lima Sopoaga and Brad Shields at Wasps next season.

The former Highlanders and All Blacks midfielder has endured a difficult time since shifting to Toulon in 2017.

Out of contention in Europe and sitting 11th in the Top 14 with five wins from 14 matches, the French club and its demanded owner Mourad Boudjellal continue to struggle to recapture former glory.

Fekitoa's imminent move to England's Premiership Rugby has long been rumoured, and Wasps today confirmed he will join them from 2019/2020.

Advertisement

Fekitoa, who turns 27 in May and won the 2015 World Cup with the All Blacks, previously told the Herald of his desire to return home and add to his 24 tests.

This move puts such aspirations firmly on the backburner and, given the depth of midfield talent, leaves them probably out of reach.

"I am very excited to make the move to the Ricoh Arena next season. Wasps are a team that play an exciting brand of rugby and are very ambitious," Fekitoa said. "Hopefully, I can help them push forward and achieve silverware in the next few years."

Fekitoa is currently sidelined after minor knee surgery but his signing represents a boost to Wasps who this week confirmed the dual departures of England loose forward Nathan Hughes, to Pat Lam's Bristol, and Springboks fullback Willie le Roux, who is expected to move to Japan.

Sopoaga will also, no doubt, be pleased to soon welcome a familiar face outside him after battling to spark Wasps this season. Jimmy Gopperth is another member of the Wasps backline.

Wasps rugby director Dai Young said: "Malakai is a world-class player with bags of talent. He's a proven player at the top level, and to bring someone of his calibre to Wasps is a massive coup for the club.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming him to the Ricoh Arena in the summer, where he will no doubt bring vital experience and know-how which will be of great benefit to some of our younger players."

Fekitoa's departure leaves Toulon with former All Blacks Julian Savea and Liam Messam on their books. Nehe Milner-Skudder is also set to join next season on a three-year deal.

One test All Blacks and Hurricanes centre Matt Proctor last week announced he will be linking with former Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd at Northampton next season.