Chris Boyd has lured his first All Black north with Hurricanes midfielder Matt Proctor signing on to join his former mentor in Northampton.

Proctor, a classy prospect also adept on the wing and at fullback, made his test debut when starting at centre against Japan last November.

After the best part of three years on the fringe of the All Blacks, that sole appearance hasn't been enough to convince the 26-year-old to turndown offshore riches and hang around to fight for a test jersey.

Proctor will instead play one final Super Rugby season before linking up with long-term mentor Boyd, who is halfway through his first season with Northampton Saints, for the 2019/2020 English season.

"I am excited to have signed for such a prestigious club in Northampton Saints," Proctor said. "For a long time now, I have had the ambition of testing myself in the Northern Hemisphere and for so many reasons Northampton is a great fit for me.

"Not only will I have the opportunity to be coached again by Chris Boyd – the person I have worked with the most as a professional player – but I will also have the honour of joining a club that is steeped in tradition and boasts a rich history of success.

"The club and I share the same goals in wanting to achieve as much success as possible on the pitch, while also contributing to the wider rugby community off the field; so overall I am thrilled to be heading to Franklin's Gardens."

Proctor is unlikely to be the last acquisition Boyd makes from his connections at Wellington and the Hurricanes.

"Matt is exactly the calibre of player that we want to be bringing to Northampton – he's a world-class talent," Boyd said.

"I obviously know first-hand what he can do having worked with him back in New Zealand, and I am confident he can slot into our back-line next year alongside the quality players we already have at Saints.

"At 26, Matt is entering the peak years of his career and he had the desire for a new challenge on this side of the world. We feel that he can really fill his vast potential here in Northampton."