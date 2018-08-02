10 years ago he was grabbing a fan pic with Dan Carter, but on Saturday Richie Mo'unga will be looking to emulate the All Blacks great by leading the Crusaders to a Super Rugby title at home.

The Crusaders shared an image on their Facebook page of a young Mo'unga with Carter following the 2008 Super 14 final. The Crusaders won 20-12 against the Waratahs in what was the last time Christchurch hosted the final.

"It's a vivid memory of mine. From that day I've always wanted to be part of a final at home and to do it this Saturday I get to create my dream," Mo'unga said yesterday.

At the time the 14-year-old Mo'unga would have been at Riccarton High School. Five years later he made his debut for Canterbury.

Kieran Read is the only current member of the Crusaders squad for Saturday's game against the Lions who played in that 2008 final. Wyatt Crockett also started but was left out of the match-day 23 yesterday by Scott Robertson. Tim Bateman, who has played several games for the Crusaders this year also started 10 years ago.

"It was the hardest decision I've had to make as a coach – I'll be honest with you," Robertson said. "He is a great man, a great Crusader, the highest-capped player who has given more to this team than anyone else, so… we really thank him, but more importantly we want to send him out the way he should be sent out."