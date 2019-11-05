The public now has the opportunity to walk through the long-awaited Central Link Tunnel to grab a first look at the $4.4 billion project.

Later this month, 10,000 Aucklanders will be able to walk the length of the 600m underground tunnel. The tickets are available from 12pm today on a first-in first-served basis.

The walk is free and bookings will be limited to six per person. The public will be asked to select a time slot when booking as the underground walk will be conducted in 10 sessions to keep people safe underground.

Huge interest is expected, judging from the 42,000 who walked the Waterview Tunnel in 2017.

The tunnel walk begins at the Britomart Station, passes under the historic Chief Post Office building and the Commercial Bay Precinct, which is currently under construction, up to the lower end of Albert Street, says City Rail Link.

Organisers have warned the walk is not suitable for those with a fear of being in confined spaces, if you book a ticket City Rail Link suggest to "be prepared for dust, loud noises, and uneven surfaces. Asthmatics should bring inhalers. People are encouraged to wear sensible, flat shoes".

Free supervised bike valet parking will be provided nearby on the day, "as well as bicycles, this facility can secure pushchairs, scooters and skateboards for you".

The City Rail Link, when completed, will connect from Britomart to Mt Eden station stopping off at Aotea Square and Karangahape Rd.

The project has taken a huge toll on local businesses because of road closures, many will be glad to see the end of construction. The project is not due to be finished until 2024.