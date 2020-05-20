

And they're - nearly - off and racing.

The thundering sound of hoof hitting turf returned to the Levin racecourse yesterday with more than 60 thoroughbred racehorses contesting 14 jump-out trial heats staged by Levin Racing Club.

It signalled another step towards normality for an industry stopped in its tracks by the outbreak of Covid-19 two months ago.

For the first time in many years, television cameras were on-course, not seen since the halcyon days when the club drew thousands to its annual Levin Bayer Classic meeting.

The TAB Trackside cameras were catching footage that could act as a guide for punters thirsty for form when racing finally resumes from its Covid-19 hiatus on July 3.

Levin Racing Club president Ian Gray said the jump-out trials were proving a hugely important resource to the industry post-Covid-19, in preparing horses for competition.

Much like rugby players that need a lead-in before resuming full-contact competition, a thoroughbred racehorse needed to be conditioned properly before the big dance.

Marton trainer Fraser Auret hit the ground running by bringing a team of 32 horses, making up almost half the number entered for the jump-outs.

On Auret's horsefloat were 16 unnamed two-year-olds that were crying out for the education that the fortnightly jumpouts in Levin provided.

Other trainers to bring horses were Kevin Myers, Bryce Newman, Chrissy Bambry, Adrian Bull, Laura Knight, Niall Quinn and David Hayes, joining locals Josh Shaw, Brendon McDermott and Trevor Chambers.

Everyone on-course was required to fill out a form and maintain social distancing protocols.

Gray was philosophical about a decision by New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing to cancel one of their flagship events and premier race meetings this season, the Levin Ryder Stakes.

Traditionally held at the end of July, the meeting featured a listed race for two-year-olds and normally attracted a high class of horse.

But Gray said he understood that changes had to be made given the unprecedented circumstances brought about by Covid-19, and in hindsight, it could be a blessing.

"The Ryder Stakes is a two-year-old event and given the events of the last few months it could be questioned just how strong the field might have been, or how many runners it might have attracted," he said.

Gray said the Ryder Stakes meeting would return to the calendar next season. The club would turn its attention to its two other annual meetings, held in November and December at Ōtaki.