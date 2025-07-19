Advertisement
‘What downturn?’ Mike Greer Homes bucks house-building slump

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A home by Mike Greer Homes on Gardiners Rd, Harewood, Christchurch. This home was built this decade. Photo / Mike Greer Homes

The majority owner of New Zealand’s second-busiest residential builder says the business is not suffering in the recession.

“What downturn? You need to get down to Christchurch,” said Mike Greer, 51, who founded the locally headquartered Mike Greer Homes business 31 years ago.

His business built 795 residences valued in

