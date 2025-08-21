Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

SkyCity’s planned $250m-plus windfall: Assets for sale, $240m capital raise to yield $490m?

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Jason Walbridge started as SkyCity CEO in July 2024. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Jason Walbridge started as SkyCity CEO in July 2024. Photo / Jason Oxenham

SkyCity Entertainment Group plans to sell two Auckland assets valued at more than $250 million to repay debt, as well as raising $240m in equity, giving it a possible $490m.

CEO Jason Walbridge talked to the Herald after the June 30, 2025 annual result.

He went into more depth on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save