Prime 5000sqm section up for sale in Merivale, Christchurch

The 5107sqm land at 5 Donald Place, just off St Albans St, is for sale by deadline private treaty closing September 3. Photo / Supplied

The 5107sqm land at 5 Donald Place, just off St Albans St, is for sale by deadline private treaty closing September 3. Photo / Supplied

The former site of the St Albans Bowling Club in Merivale is up for sale.

The 5107sqm land at 5 Donald Place, just off St Albans St, is for sale by deadline private treaty closing September 3.

Investment sales specialist Courtney Doig, of Colliers in Christchurch, says there are few such parcels of land in Merivale.

"There is a real lack of large-scale development sites remaining in this tightly held Merivale position. The Residential Medium Density zoning makes it ripe for a variety of uses and we've seen how much demand there is for well-located bare land in Christchurch.

"This is a dress circle location and presents a unique opportunity to acquire a significant land holding representing a blank canvas for the seasoned developer or occupier," he said.

The merger of the Elmwood Park and St Albans bowling clubs has prompted the sale.

The two clubs joined forces in 2018 and have been using both facilities since then but now they will be solely based on Elmwood's nearby Heaton St site.

"There are a multitude of development options available including a large scale residential multi dwelling, preschool, healthcare facility or boutique retirement village," Doig said.

The site, with a 60m frontage onto Donald Pl, is located within 200m of Merivale Mall and 3.5km from the city.

The former site of the St Albans Bowling Club in Merivale is up for sale. Photo / Supplied

St Albans Bowling Club was established at Donald Place in 1902. Its pavilion was rebuilt during the 1968 Wahine storm. Dwindling numbers prompted the merger with Elmwood Park, with the combined membership now standing at 140.

President Peter Smith said that while the sale marks the end of an era, members are excited about having all facilities located on site and the amenity a new pavilion will bring.

The property is for sale by deadline private treaty, closing September 3.