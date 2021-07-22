Whangaparāoa home overlooking top Kiwi golfer's favourite hole up for sale

The 4 bedroom home sits adjacent to the 16th hole of the Gulf Harbour Country Club. Photo / Bayleys

A 370sq m private home nestled on top of one of the country's best golf courses is up for sale.

The property, on Pacific Cliffs Drive, Gulf Harbour, also overlooks hole 16 of the Gulf Harbour Country Club - the favourite of former world No 1-ranked woman professional golfer, Kiwi Lydia Ko.

The Hebel stone home also boasts uninterrupted views of Auckland's outer Hauraki Gulf, at the tip of Whangaparāoa.

However, the property would likely suit a keen golfer as the club had previously hosted the New Zealand Championship Golf Open, twice, and the PGA Tour World Cup of Golf.

In 2017, the home had a CV of $2.7m, but Bayleys couldn't comment on how much it could sell for in the current climate.

Directly adjacent to the 16th hole sits the stately four-bedroom home dubbed La Belle Vue, French for the beautiful view.

The property is not only private but nestled amid a golf course with extravagant views out to sea and Rangitoto Island. Photo / Bayleys

It's set on roughly 1,207sq m of park-like grounds with expansive outdoor entertaining areas, a chef's kitchen and heated infinity pool.

Boasting a relaxed ambience that flows throughout the interior to all-weather alfresco zones, enjoyment comes in many forms; with lawn games on the yard, pool days overlooking the sparkling sea, and impressive proportions that lend themselves to entertaining.

The house had high-stud ceilings and an airy open-plan configuration through to the designer kitchen and dining area, formal, and informal lounges.

Sea views can be caught from virtually every corner.

The infinity pool will be a popular spot during summer. Photo / Bayleys

Straddling the border between golf green and gated estate, La Belle Vue gains an incredible 180-degree line of sight across Te Haruhi Bay to Tiritiri Matangi and Rangitoto Island.

The master suite is on the home's ground floor, which the owners said was strategically positioned to allow peace and privacy while mimicking the ambience of a luxury lodge with a large walk-in-wardrobe, ensuite and underfloor heating.

Upstairs, there were three double bedrooms and an extra bathroom.

There was a large covered balcony to run the length of the upper level, with enough space for outdoor lounge settings.

The upstairs terrace also offered a bird's eye view for those tackling the challenging 16th hole.

The property boasts magnificent 180 degree views out towards Rangitoto Island, Te Haruhi Bay and Tiritiri Matangi. Photo / Bayleys

The home also had an internally accessible double car garage and several off-street car parks.

Bayleys will auction the property on August 18.