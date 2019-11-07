Whangārei house prices have taken their first dive in six years as house prices outstrip local wage growth.

The latest figures show the average value of a house in Whangarei has fallen 1.4 per cent - the only provincial centre in the country to show a drop.

It follows six years of growth during which property values have risen about 60 per cent.

Over roughly the same period, the average household income has risen 32 per cent to $94,550.

The housing figures come from the September 2019 CoreLogic QV House Price Index.

Northland Property Investors' Association president Mike Tasker said

