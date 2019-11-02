A large-scale Hawke's Bay beef farm with proven productivity to very high standards is for sale for the first time in more than 45 years.

Tahunga is a 551ha techno-grazing beef finishing unit that was developed with Kiwitech over 20 years ago as the ultimate cell-grazing system.

The superbly located farm spans three titles with flat to easy rolling contour, providing excellent access and stress-free stock movement over the entire property.

It boasts quality farm infrastructure, a beautifully presented main homestead, comfortable manager's cottage and an airstrip with hangar.

Colliers International has been exclusively appointed to market the farm at 234 Pettit Valley Road, Ongaonga, for sale by tender closing at 2pm on Wednesday 27 November 2019.

Hadley Brown, National Co-Director of Rural and Agribusiness at Colliers, says beef finishing units of this calibre very rarely come to the market.

"Offered to the market for the first time in over 45 years, Tahunga offers you a unique opportunity to acquire an exceptional property.

"Currently finishing bull beef, there is also a portion of Wagyu cattle finished for award winning Firstlight Wagyu.

"Infrastructure includes a 500-plus head set of cattle yards, with two-tiered load out race and a covered cattle crush/work area, three-bay hay barn, implement sheds and supplementary buildings.

"Fertiliser has been applied annually and water is reticulated to troughs throughout the farm from two separately sourced and networked systems.

"The property has finely tuned labour requirements and a low cost of production, providing good net profits in a normal season."

The property is well located in Ongaonga, 65km southwest of Hastings and only some 20km from both Waipawa and Waipukurau, providing excellent amenities.

Ongaonga School provides primary education to Year 8, while Central Hawke's Bay College in Waipukurau provides secondary education up to Year 13. The school bus stops at the end of the road.

Mike Heard, Rural Sales Specialist at Colliers Hawke's Bay, says a new owner will appreciate the comforts of the attractive main homestead.

"The homestead enjoys all day sun and great views, as well as providing expansive quality accommodation and living options.

"Built in the 1930s, the six-bedroom, three-bathroom home has since been extensively renovated, rewired, replumbed and repainted.

"Highlights include a fantastic outdoor entertaining area with automatic rain-sensing louvres, an in-ground swimming pool, and an all-weather astroturf tennis court with lights.

"A new open plan kitchen with a breakfast bar and bifold windows and doors was installed only four years ago.

"Other features include a separate office, family room, attached double garage and car port.

"The manager's cottage features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open plan kitchen and dining area, and a double garage with internal access.

"Tahunga represents a unique opportunity for an owner-operator or an ideal agribusiness investment."