Auckland's low-vacancy industrial market is expected to drive strong buyer demand for a substantial warehouse for sale with vacant possession in the industrial hub of Mangere.

Andrew Hooper, director of Colliers International's industrial team, says 59 Mahunga Dr is a rare find in a tight market.

"Purchasing options are few and far between, so the opportunity to buy an established industrial facility could potentially be cheaper than a new design build," Hooper said.

"The property on offer comprises a 5648sq m industrial facility featuring a large warehouse, mezzanine floor and associated offices and amenities, situated on a 12,293sq m freehold site.Vendor improvements include a new roof.

"Vacant possession makes the property suitable for both owner-occupiers or add-value investors, while the scale of the property and generous amount of office space mean it is an ideal business headquarters.

"With Auckland's industrial vacancy rate remaining stubbornly low, an opportunity like this is not to be missed."

Industrial national director Greg Goldfinch says Mahunga Drive is within a 13km radius of the CBD, Auckland International Airport and the Wiri Inland Port.

"The immediate area is well serviced by major arterial routes providing access throughout the greater Auckland region.

"With the completion of the Waterview Connection, the property benefits from a direct route to West Auckland and an alternative bypass route to the North Shore.

"Major road infrastructure completions in the area in recent years have already resulted in the precinct becoming a prime location for industrial users.

"Many recognised brands have chosen this area as their desired business location, with local occupiers within close proximity including Oji Fibre Solutions, Hubbards and Pengelly's transport."

The property is zoned Light Industry, which allows for a wide range of industrial activities including manufacturing, production, logistics, storage, transport and distribution activities.

Ash Vincent of Colliers International's industrial team says the 4085sq m warehouse features a 6m to 8m stud height and is accessed via three roller doors.

"Within the warehouse is a 322sq m mezzanine floor that has been partitioned to provide a number of individual offices. Additional amenities are also located within the main warehouse area.

"The 1241sq m office area is at the front of the building over a single level. It features a large entrance foyer with the main office area providing a mix of open plan and partitioned areas.

"The space also has a staff cafeteria fronting an outside courtyard with a gazebo."

Vincent says the property provides ample car parking to the front of the building, with the site being both sealed and secure.

Colliers International is marketing the property for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on Tuesday, November 19, unless it is sold earlier.