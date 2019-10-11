Auckland outdoor power equipment and home heating store Grasslands Outdoor and Leisure is for sale for $375,000 plus stock of $110,000, which may be adjusted down.

The Howick business sells equipment such as ride-on mowers, regular mowers, bush cutters, chainsaws, vacuums, blowers and fireplaces.

Broker Basil Badenhorst from Link Business says the business has been organised so two people can run the store profitably.

One of the owners is willing to stay on for a time if needed. The other owner is retiring but has also offered to work for a couple of days a week.

"This would ensure there is a sustainable hand-over and suitable training for the new owner, who would be able to learn the business within three to four months," said Badenhorst.

The business began in 1985 at its Moore St site, with the current owners taking over in 2011. The customer base is in the thousands, and Grasslands also deals with most schools and lawnmower franchises in the vicinity.

The fireplaces provide a good income stream for winter when trading of new equipment is lower than in summer, but the service division is busy most of the time.

The location, 209 Moore St, Howick, is easily accessible with parking outside the front door.

The new owner could add value in various ways, says Badenhorst. For instance, a website could include online sales. Currently, there is no marketing campaign and putting one in place could substantially increase turnover.

Having a van would allow the business to boost its profile by undertaking on-site servicing. Also, more products could easily be added to the store, which would further increase business.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to get a business that provides a high quality lifestyle as well," said Badenhorst.

"Literally, from day one the buyer would earn money — profits may so easily be increased. It is an ideal opportunity that is worth every cent."

"There is still so much more to be gained that the business could easily increase the overall profits for no additional capital cost."

The business has two fulltime staff — the two current owners — and two part-time staff, one for fireplace installations and one for a workshop service over peak periods.

Grasslands also holds social bike rides on Tuesday evenings which has helped bring in business.

The store is positioned in the heart of the community, is just a block away from New World and is easily seen from the road, plus the current landlord has agreed to sign a new lease with the buyer.