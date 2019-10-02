On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The sun is shining, lambs are being born and flowers are starting to bloom. They're signs that spring is well and truly here, which means summer must be just around the corner. The springtime also means the sun is shining on the property market. Prospective buyers have woken from their winter slumber and people have more of a spring in their step. Houses, particularly in the Bay of Plenty, look much better on the market during this time of year. Property Reporter Zoe Hunter talks to real estate agents about what to expect in the coming months.
Rotorua's property markethas experienced a strong start to spring, with affordability being the main driver of the city's popularity.
However, some agents say a shortage of affordable property listings was the city's biggest challenge.
Figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show Rotorua's median sales price jumped 7 per cent to $450,000 in the year to September.