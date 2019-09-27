Investors and owner occupiers are being offered the opportunity to secure a slice of Auckland's CBD with the sale of two adjacent, brand new commercial units overlooking Victoria Park.

The 130 sq m and 120 sq m premises located at 1A and 1B Halsey Street on the ground floor of the recently completed Vulcan apartment building are being offered for sale with vacant possession through Bayleys' City & Fringe brokers Alan Haydock, Phil Haydock and Damien Bullick.

Featured in Bayleys' latest Total Property portfolio, the two units are for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on Tuesday, October 22, unless sold prior. Phil Haydock says offers can be made for one or both of the units, providing options of between 120 and 250sqm of space.

"These boutique, upmarket units are being offered in a flexible, empty shell configuration allowing a purchaser to commence fit out works without delay. While they are for sale individually, there is also the ability to combine the units to cater for larger requirements.



"Given their City Centre Business zoning and the versatile nature of the units they will have broad appeal for use as retail, showroom, office or food and beverage premises to add-value investors as well as businesses looking to buy rather than rent.

As a bonus there is still an opportunity to secure one of the only four remaining apartments above to accommodate those seeking a live/work opportunity."

Bullick says the units' generous 4.5 metre stud height and contemporary full height glazed frontages provides an attractive, light-filled environment with sweeping park views as well as exceptional profile to the high volume of vehicles travelling along a main downtown thoroughfare to and from the Wynyard Quarter and Viaduct Harbour.

"To the rear of each of the units is a mezzanine level which overlooks the main entrance and would also lend itself to a variety of uses ranging from a back office to a private dining area," Bullick says.

Estimated annual body corporate fees are $3,900 for the larger Unit 1 and $3,600 for Unit 2. Long-term, covered car parking is available in the neighbouring building.

Designed by award-winning architects Leuschke Group, the 10-level, 38-apartment building draws inspiration from the original use of the site – which once housed the Millar Paterson Metals foundry – and is named The Vulcan after the Roman god of fire and metalworking. Bronze detailing is used throughout the two-tower building with the clean lineal structure of the facade broken by a bold bronze frame to create a building with elegant height and eye-catching form.

Alan Haydock says the building is located in the tightly held Victoria Quarter precinct which has increased in popularity in recent years because of its proximity to Auckland's rejuvenated CBD waterfront as well as the inner city's largest park.

"Victoria Park remains a leafy green sanctuary and is now surrounded by a plethora of amenities that attract discerning residents and businesses alike. The neighbouring mixed use area has a wide range of residential, commercial and recreational premises, with multiple large-scale developments recently completed and others underway which will further add to the appeal of this strategic, sought-after location."