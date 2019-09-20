Located in a unique microclimate with Waimarama Beach at its doorstep, Cabbage Tree Flat Station presents an Hawke's Bay farming and investment opportunity.

Colliers International Rural and Agribusiness experts Hadley Brown and Mike Heard are marketing the station by way of tender closing on Tuesday 22 October at 2pm.

Comprising some 1,075ha of quality limestone country, Brown says the station is one of the best opportunities to secure a highly productive property with economic scale.

"The vendor is also currently farming a number of adjoining blocks that have been under long-term lease, which could mean an additional opportunity for the new owner to increase scale with less capital requirements.

"Located in a highly regarded farming district, just a 25-minute drive east of Havelock North and Hastings and within the Maraetotara Climate, it traditionally benefits from much higher rainfall than surrounding areas.

Subdivided into approximately 120 paddocks across eight titles, the farm is currently being run as a sheep breeding/finishing and cattle finishing farm.

The land contour is mainly easy rolling hills with excellent finishing flats and a portion of steeper hills that are ideal for breeding.

The farm is highly productive, which has been achieved through a comprehensive cropping and re-grassing programme that has been in effect for many years.

An additional feature of the property is the approximately 26 hectares that's been consented for the irrigation of crops and stock finishing.

An abundant water supply is reticulated around the farm via a series of pumps and holding tanks as well as having troughs in most paddocks.

A high standard of both conventional and electric fencing and several laneway systems make for easy stock movement.

On the property are four dwellings: the main homestead, a three- and two-bedroom cottage and a newly built three-bedroom Lockwood home.

The main home provides four bedrooms of comfortable family living. An open plan kitchen/lounge and dining area features a free-standing log fire and double doors that open out to an expansive 74.5sq m deck with stunning views over the station to the Pacific Ocean.

The home also has a separate office, games room, boot room, storage shed and carport. All bedrooms have double wardrobes, while the master bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

The three-bedroom cottage was built in the 1950s and renovated earlier in the year. It offers some 135sq m of living with an attached garage and recently added underfloor insulation.

A Lockwood home built on the property in 2018 provides another three bedrooms of accommodation. Located on its own 2.41ha title, there is the option to exclude from the purchase if required.

Building and stock facilities include two woolsheds, three sets of sheep yards, two of which have covered areas, four sets of cattle yards and three implement sheds.

Several storage sheds, lean to structures and garages completes the package of quality infrastructure and improvements on the station.

Heard says that discerning purchasers should enquire today to avoid disappointment.

"Cabbage Tree Flat Station is a truly stunning property offering exceptional quality and scale, that is hard to find."