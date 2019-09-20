The building housing the South Auckland branch of New Zealand's largest musical instrument retail chain has been placed on the market for sale.

The property numbered unit L at 57 Cavendish Drive in Manukau is home to MuiscWorks – stocking a huge selection of drum kits, guitars, pianos, brass instruments, amplifiers and musical accessories.

The 500 square metre property is being marketed for sale by deadline private treaty, with offers closing on October 24. Bayleys Manukau salespeople Janak Darji, Tony Chaudhary and Amy Weng said the building was located within a substantial retail hub whose neighbouring tenants included the likes of Torpedo 7 and Carpet Court as well as a mix of small retail businesses.

MusicWorks is on a current two-year lease at the Cavendish Road property, generating an annual net return of $86,249 plus GST. MusicWorks' Manukau branch is one of 32 branded outlets nationwide – with sister operations in Whangarei Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Masterton, Palmerston North, Nelson, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill.

"At 500 square metres, the property is a medium-sized high-stud bulk retail unit – with the potential at some stage in the future to be reconfigured into two tenancies," Mr Chaudhary said.

"It benefits from a wide window front age onto the expansive car parking amenity in the middle off the u-shaped retail complex which has space for some 200 vehicles."

The main arterial route of Cavendish Drive links onto Auckland's State Highway 20 western ring road, and leads directly into Manukau's central retail and commercial hub adjacent to State Highway One.

