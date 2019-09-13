Digital content producer Tandem Studios comes with a well-repected reputation.

For the first time in over a decade, highly respected content production company Tandem Studios is for sale.

The business is at the forefront in producing content for three significant growth areas in the digital space — video, livestreaming and podcasting.

Tandem Studios represents an attractive opportunity to buy a company with a reputation for consistent innovation and high quality outputs.

David Pigou, from Link Business Broking, says Tandem Studios is a well-respected and experienced content-creation company with three full time staff in Christchurch and Auckland. The head office is in Christchurch with the general manager based in Auckland.

The business model is to use contractors across New Zealand to assist with content creation.

Employees are experienced camera and livestream operators who are encouraged to pass on their skills and knowledge to new contractors as they come on board, with many having worked for Tandem for several years.

Tandem's specialist areas are audio, video, live-streaming and podcasting. The hugely successful podcast series, in collaboration with stuff.co.nz, Black Hands — the David Bain murders — was produced by Tandem Studios.

Tandem has long-term contracts in place with organisations across New Zealand and is a preferred supplier for many government entities and leading New Zealand companies.

Tandem provides digital content from events and conferences. It also produces social media content and advertising, as well as marketing and communications content. "Tandem Studios has a professional, fun and inclusive environment for employees and contractors, resulting in it being a preferred operator for people to work for," says Pigou.

The company has worked with major New Zealand and international clients, including Microsoft, Disney, Deloitte, New Zealand Parliament and provides livestreaming of council meetings and events for city councils in Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Taupo.

While the owners still see huge growth for Tandem, particularly in podcasting and livestreaming, after 15 years they believe the business is in great shape and the time is right to pass the company to new owners to appreciate the potential growth.

The business would appeal to a variety of buyers. Alternatively, it would offer an existing media business looking to acquire an established and well set-up profitable studio, which operates in both islands.