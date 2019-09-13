An independent building company based in Pukekohe is for sale for $595,000.

Haven New Zealand specialises in distinguished residential homes, baches, commercial properties, renovations and transportable homes.

The business has a consistent turnover of between $4m and $5m per annum and returns a healthy six figure sum to the owner, says broker Daren Leng from ABC Business Sales.

"The size of the business is only really limited by the resources of additional project management as there is plenty of scope to take on additional work."

Haven New Zealand has been going since 2002 and has been recognised in the Master Builders awards for offering distinctive designs for properties in the Franklin, Auckland and Coromandel areas.

In recent times the company has completed some land and home packages on the Anselmi Ridge subdivision in Pukekohe.

Currently, however, most of the work going through Haven is focussed on the Belmont Estate development in Pukekohe where there are eight homes in progress and a further nine to be built over the next 12 months.

The business has produced hundreds of plans for homes and buildings over the years and many designs for transportable homes, of which they still get a number of enquiries on a weekly basis, says Leng.

However, Haven has not been actively selling these for a number of years as the focus has primarily been on new home builds.

"The opportunity is there to actively step this up again, have a show home and push this side of the business more," says Leng.

"This would not add any material strain on the team as the plans are all there, ready for a home to be built by a third party and delivered to the site."

Leng says Haven is located in "lovely" offices in the centre of Pukekohe which have a right of renewal in early 2020 and a current final expiry of 2023.

The team consists of an experienced project manager and an office manager, as well as teams of sub-contractors who do the build work and have been with Haven for many years.

They also work with an external designer to draw up the plans for the clients.

The owner's primary role is to meet new clients, liaise with the team and general management.

The project manager is a qualified builder and therefore the transferring of the Master Builders Guarantee should be a relatively smooth transition, says Leng.

"There has been significant growth in the Franklin area over the past 10 plus years, and this is set to continue with new developments planned in the region.

"According to the Auckland Plan 2050, significant growth is anticipated in this area over the next 30 years."

Approximately 1700 hectares of land for future urban development has been identified around Pukekohe, including around 790 hectares in Paerata. This land has the potential to accommodate approximately 14,000 dwellings.

According to the vendor, Gary Millington, who is wanting to take more of a step back, he only spends 12-15 hours per week in the business - this represents a great opportunity for someone willing to drive the business to its full potential.

More details can be provided once a Confidentiality Agreement has been completed by a prospective buyer through the advertisement on the ABC Business Sales website www.businessesforsale.co.nz, listing number 31063.

"The vendor is more than happy to stay on in a part-time capacity to assist the new owner in getting set up and being successful in running the business," says Leng.

"With the increasingly difficult traffic problems in Auckland this is a great opportunity to live and work in the lifestyle setting of Pukekohe, where people like to do business with local businesses."

With Pukekohe being only 40 minutes against the traffic from central Auckland the business offers a great opportunity to take advantage of the significant housing growth in Auckland over the coming years.

"At $595,000, this business is certainly priced to be affordable to many people in the region," says Leng.

To register interest contact Daren Leng at ABC Business Sales on 021 0278 6045 or complete the online CA and he will get in touch.