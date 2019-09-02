A refurbished industrial property in Auckland's southern growth hub of Papakura is for sale with vacant possession, providing opportunities for both owner-occupiers and investors.

The 2120sq m property at 5 Old Wairoa Rd is only 750m from the town centre and 3km from the Southern Motorway.

It comprises a 1144sq m warehouse and office on a Light Industry-zoned freehold site, allowing for a wide range of uses including manufacturing and distribution.

Colliers International has been appointed to auction the property at 11am on Wednesday, September 18, unless it is sold earlier.

Advertisement

Industrial director Paul Jarvie, who is marketing the property with colleague Ash Vincent, says it is superbly positioned to generate future upside.

"Location, transport and a growing local population have made Papakura ideally placed to benefit from current and future growth initiatives," Jarvie said.

"Auckland Council have adopted the Pukekohe-Paerata and Drury-Opāheke structure plans, which will transform 3200ha of Future Urban-zoned land over the next 30 years.

"About 12,500 new homes are planned for 1300ha of land in the Pukekohe-Paerata area, while 22,000 dwellings are planned for nearby Drury-Opāheke. Together, these will bring up to 100,000 new residents to the area.

"With all of this development activity, demand for quality industrial space will undoubtedly increase. This makes 5 Old Wairoa Rd an astute buy for owner-occupiers and investors alike."

Jarvie says the building comprises a workshop to the front and a warehouse to the rear, along with associated office and amenities. Built in the 1980s, it has recently been issued with an 80 per cent IEP seismic rating.

The 930sq m, medium stud warehouse is accessed via two roller doors at the side. The 160sq m workshop is accessed via two roller doors at the front and another at the side.

The property provides a very good warehousing ratio, with a minimal 54sq m of office and amenity space.

Advertisement

The building is constructed of concrete floors and foundations, concrete block walls, aluminium window joinery, laminated timer roof frame and iron roofing.

The site is security fenced along the road front and can be accessed via dual driveways off Old Wairoa Rd.

Vincent says the property is close to the Papakura and Takanini commercial and industrial precincts, and within minutes of multiple modern residential developments.

"The nearby State Highway 1 interchange provides access to the CBD and major industrial precincts to the north. It also provides access to the growing markets within the 'golden triangle' of Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga.

"These regions make up 50 per cent of New Zealand's population and account for 50 per cent of the country's GDP."

Vincent says the proposed new Mill Rd transport links and the Drury train station illustrate the ongoing growth in the Papakura-Drury area.

"The area will benefit from the development of Drury South, a world class, mixed-use enterprise district spanning 300ha of land, which is expected to create 8000 jobs."

Drury South will comprise 145ha of industrial and commercial land, 85ha of parkland and a new 45ha residential community.

At nearby Drury township, some 51ha has been earmarked for residential and commercial development.

Just to the west, the Auranga development will accommodate more than 2600 homes and a vibrant new town centre. In addition, Paerata Rise will have 4500 new homes.

"Central and local government initiatives and projects will ensure that the south becomes a prosperous and exciting region providing excellent opportunities for commercial property investment," says Vincent.