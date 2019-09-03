On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Location, location, location. It seems to be the biggest selling point for people looking to buy luxury property in the Bay. Beachside views, warm climates, and good amenities is what real estate agents say are attracting buyers, particularly to Tauranga. Property reporter Zoe Hunter unlocks the latest OneRoof/Valocity data and discovers how much Tauranga property sales made in the last year and what the city's biggest sellers were. Local real estate agents also talk about what tops the list of must-haves for those spending top dollar.
Tauranga house sales banked more than $1 billion in the last 12 months, newdata shows.
The latest OneRoof/Valocity property report showed the total sale value of homes sold in Tauranga during the year to August was $1,401,184,877. The total number of homes sold was 2291.
Tauranga's top sellers included a Mount Maunganui home at 71 Marine Parade, which sold for $6 million in May this year.