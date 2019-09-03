Location, location, location. It seems to be the biggest selling point for people looking to buy luxury property in the Bay. Beachside views, warm climates, and good amenities is what real estate agents say are attracting buyers, particularly to Tauranga. Property reporter Zoe Hunter unlocks the latest OneRoof/Valocity data and discovers how much Tauranga property sales made in the last year and what the city's biggest sellers were. Local real estate agents also talk about what tops the list of must-haves for those spending top dollar.

Tauranga house sales banked more than $1 billion in the last 12 months, new data shows.

The latest OneRoof/Valocity property report showed the total sale value of homes sold in Tauranga during the year to August was $1,401,184,877. The total number of homes sold was 2291.

Tauranga's top sellers included a Mount Maunganui home at 71 Marine Parade, which sold for $6 million in May this year.

Advertisement

Other top sales included $5.5m for 5 Oceanbeach Rd, $5.2m for 58 Marine Parade, $4.8m for 866 Pyes Pa Rd and $4.1m for 209c Oceanbeach Rd.

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said Mount Maunganui had the biggest share of the city's top sales.

The seven things you need to do to prepare your home for sale.

"Suburbs with great views, good beach access and good amenities are always going to be in demand," he said.

"Somewhere like the Mount has also been special because of its climate."

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan. Photo / File

Simon Anderson, chief executive of Realty Group, which operates Eves and Bayleys, said it was not surprising the Mount had the cream of the crop.

Anderson said good location topped the list of must-haves for people buying luxury property, as well as the style of home, good facilities, schooling and medical support.

"The Mount has become more and more identifiable as a great place to live. It is sought after for its great lifestyle right next to the beach," he said.

"They are properties worthy of their values."

Advertisement

Simon Anderson, chief executive of Realty Group, which operates Eves and Bayleys. Photo / Andrew Warner

General manager of Tremains Bay of Plenty and Waikato, Anton Jones, said homes on Marine Parade and Oceanbeach Rd were particularly desirable in the Mount.

Jones said these types of sales were rare but people were willing to pay top dollar to secure their dream property.

Those sealing the deals were most likely successful local business people or Aucklanders either moving to the area or looking to buy a holiday home, he said.

"There is a lot of very successful businesses in Tauranga that have done really well over the last few years."

General manager of Tremains Bay of Plenty and Waikato, Anton Jones. Photo / File

Tauranga Harcourts managing director Simon Martin said the Mount was unique and particularly attractive to buyers within a three-hour drive radius.

"It has a beautiful beach but it is also close to a main city, where there is employment just over the bridge," he said.

Martin said agents selling luxury real estate needed to give the property exposure.

"You can't sell a secret," he said.