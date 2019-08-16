New rentals are getting more expensive in South Auckland and the North Shore, but cheaper in some eastern and inner suburbs, according to the latest Government rental data.

Leading the increase is Otahuhu West, which has bucked Auckland trends for rent growth in the past decade. New rentals were 21 per cent more expensive than the same period last year, but Otahuhu West remains the cheapest area in Auckland.

The North Shore continued its decade-long growth with many areas experiencing double-digit increase since last year. The biggest exception was Takapuna Central, where new rentals were 8 per cent cheaper.

Meanwhile,

