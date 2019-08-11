Everyone deserves the right to have a roof over their head. But the reality is that not everyone can afford to own their own home. OneRoof and Valocity's latest data compared rent levels with mortgage payments in suburbs around the country to see if there are some places where it is cheaper to buy - but nowhere in Tauranga fits that criteria. Property reporter Zoe Hunter finds out which of the city's suburbs have the biggest and smallest gap between the cost of renting and buying.


It is still cheaper to rent a home in Tauranga than to buy despite

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.