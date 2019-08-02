Colliers International has won agency team of the year along with four other trophies at the annual RICS awards New Zealand.

The agency award recognised the professionalism of Colliers' industrial team, which last year brokered the country's largest-ever industrial sales.

These were the $93m sale of Foodstuffs' North Island distribution centre at Roma Rd, Mt Roskill, to Goodman Property, and the $53.75m sale of the Castle Rock Business Park, Christchurch, to Augusta Capital.

Colliers also won the corporate real estate advisory team of the year and the property asset management team of the year awards.

Advertisement

The advisory award was given to the strategic advisory team for its work in 2018 on two complex projects for Auckland Council and BNZ.

The asset award was won by Colliers' management team for its role in the sustainable new Silverdale Mall in Auckland.

Two Colliers valuers were also awarded individual gongs. Auckland-based Nick Hooper was named young achiever of the year.

The 32-year-old, one of the youngest valuers to be made an associate director at Colliers, is an emerging leader who has played a pivotal role in ensuring the valuation team upholds the highest standards.

Wellington-based Gwendoline Callaghan won woman of the built environment. She is the first woman to be made a fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Valuers, and the first female valuer to be made a life member of the New Zealand Institute of Valuers and the Property Institute.

Mark Synnott, CEO of Colliers International New Zealand, commended the professionalism of the winners and finalists.

"At Colliers, we accelerate success for our people and clients. It's immensely gratifying for this to have been recognised by our industry peers."

The RICS awards recognise world-class achievements and the highest standards of professionalism and ethics in the built environment.