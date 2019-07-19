A boutique luxury lodge in Kaikoura has been placed on the market, allowing a new owner-occupier to take over a hospitality business.

Manakau Lodge was established in 2012 by Neil and Eileen Protheroe, who identified a niche in the Kaikoura market for a high-end lodge. They drew on 40 years of experience in the tourism and hospitality industry while devising the thoughtful design and layout of the lodge.

Located on the doorstep of Kaikoura, the private setting provides views of the sea and the surrounding mountains.

The freehold property, chattels and business are offered for sale by asking price through Colliers International, with offers over $1,650,000 plus GST invited.

Director Shane O'Brien says: "The lodge has four guest rooms with an ample dining room, cosy sitting area with feature open fire, and kitchen and storage facilities.

"The detached and generously proportioned owner's residence is a substantial modern home with living and entertaining at its core, but it could also be used for additional accommodation.

"The lodge has a strong internet presence, and all websites and marketing material form part of the sale."

Each guest room has a large bed, tastefully appointed en suite, soft furnishings, internet-connected smart TV and a patio with sea or mountain views.

Built of quality, low-maintenance materials, the naturally coloured decor complements the lodge's rural environment.

O'Brien says all four lodge rooms enjoy high occupancy rates.

However, there is still potential to add value and increase business performance. "Opportunities could include expanding as a corporate retreat, introducing an evening dining experience or building up the winter trade," O'Brien says.

"There is also scope to convert the owner's residence into a venue or more accommodation.

"Although ideally suited to family living, the residence has generous entertaining areas that could easily be incorporated into the business."

The residence offers three to four large bedrooms, three en suites with tiled showers, a study, media room, and a large entertainers' kitchen with adjoining dining and living areas, positioned to the sun and mountain views. There is also a double garage and a fitted laundry room.

Located at 198B Parsons Rd, in Kaikoura, the property sits on 2.0822ha of land.

O'Brien says that an early takeover is available to allow a new owner to capitalise on the heavy summer bookings that are already in place.

