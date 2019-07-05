The Hunting & Fishing store business in Botany, Auckland, is being marketed for sale, giving buyers the chance to net profits of over $400,000 per annum.

The business has a long-term lease with a final expiry date of June 30, 2031, is being offered for $2.15m including the stock value of $1.2m.

The store is at 5 Te Koha Rd and has Countdown, PAKn'SAVE and Harvey Norman as neighbours.

ABC Business broker Nico Wamsteker says: "The owners/members of this business group are all passionate about the outdoors, be it hunting, fishing, camping, or just the outdoors and the camaraderie between the store owners is undoubtedly part of the success story."

Hunting & Fishing New Zealand was the franchise vision of founder Andy Tannock, who had successfully operated a standalone retail store in Palmerston North.

Tannock's marketing ideas attracted business from all over New Zealand, says Wamsteker. "Andy Tannock, who was familiar with most of the other successful independent retailers through his previous position with a wholesale sporting goods supplier, handpicked the best store owners from around the country and invited them to be foundation members of his franchise concept.

"Contracts were drawn up and in the spring of 1993 the franchise was launched with six stores."

Reputation and credibility quickly grew, says Wamsteker. "Hunting & Fishing New Zealand provided a concept that allowed the skills and expertise of store owners and their high-profile staff to have influence and input into the running and image of the organisation - the rest, as they say, is history."

Membership soon more than doubled increasing buying power with the greater collective income providing for even more effective marketing and the employment of a team of professional head office/support office staff.

There are now 37 stores throughout New Zealand and Wamsteker says the group has an impressive growth record as the size of the business has tripled in the last five years.

The owners of the Botany store have owned Hunting & Fishing stores for more than 20 years (each owns another Hunting & Fishing store, in Tauranga and New Plymouth) and became business partners when opening the Botany store.

"They now feel it is time to allow a passionate hunter/fisher to take the Botany store to a new level. "Buying the Botany store is, in fact, buying a territory and allows for a new owner to establish other stores within the designated territory."

The territory owners are part of a co-operative with a support office based in Palmerston North.

The benefit of this model as opposed to a franchise model is that the territory owners own a slice of the head office and pay significantly lower annual fees. The support office provides functions that allow owners to focus on their individual businesses.

Wamsteker says: "The head office/support office negotiates with key suppliers for product specials, exclusive products and promotional activities.

"They prepare materials for marketing initiatives.

Hunting & Fishing stores stock the leading brands in each of the categories they specialise in, including: Shimano, Daiwa, Beretta, Penn, Zeiss, Browning, Remington, Garmin, Leupold, Bushnell, Under Armour, Stoney Creek and, of course, their own brand Hunting & Fishing New Zealand range of clothing.