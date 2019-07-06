Tauranga South, Brookfield, Maungatapu and Gate Pā are Tauranga's hottest suburbs in terms of house sale price growth, new data shows.

The latest OneRoof/Valocity figures show Tauranga's median sale price has increased by 3.6 per cent - from $641,750 to $665,000 - in the year to June 2019.

The median sale price in Tauranga South jumped the most (13.5 per cent) followed by Brookfield (12.6 per cent), Maungatapu (8.3 per cent) and Gate Pā (8.3 per cent).

The median home value in Tauranga South is now $585,000, in Maungatapu it is $600,000 and in Gate Pā it is $475,000.

Valocity director of valuation and innovation James Wilson said the four suburbs were attracting strong interest from first home buyers due to their comparative affordability.

"All of these suburbs have median values of $600,000 or less," he said.

"However, they are also proving popular among investors as they are also providing strong rental returns at present."

Valocity director of valuation and innovation James Wilson. Photo / File

Tauranga South resident Joanna Young has lived in the area for five years after moving from Whakatāne.

Young moved to the suburb when she took up the role of manager of the Tauranga Citizens Club.

At first, Young rented in 14th Ave before she bought a home nearby on Cameron Rd last year.

"It is very handy to work," she said.

Young said the suburb was equipped with all of the amenities.

"The banks are within walking distance, the doctors and hospital are just up the road. It's close to the club, ten pin bowling, gyms and the schools," she said.

"There's a lot going on in this little area. We've got it all really."

Membership at the citizen's club had increased to about 1200 members, Young said.

"Tauranga is growing," she said. "The ones who are here are really here to stay."

Tauranga Intermediate School principal Cameron Mitchell said families were attracted to the good schools in the central suburb.

Mitchell said he enjoyed working in an area that had such a diverse range of families.

"It is quite a vibrant area," he said.

General manager of Tremains Bay of Plenty and Waikato, Anton Jones. Photo / File

Tremains Bay of Plenty and Waikato general manager Anton Jones said Tauranga South was close to the city centre, the hospital and good schools.

"It is popular for families and first home buyers," he said. "It has got a bit of character too and it is good value for money."

Bayleys and Eves Realty chief operating officer Heath Young said the four suburbs offered great opportunities for a wide range of buyers.

"They are established suburbs that have a lot to offer," he said.

"They are increasingly well supported by supermarket developments and other shopping options in their neighbourhoods. They are also either central or have good access to good transport links."

Bayleys and Eves Realty chief operating officer Heath Young. Photo / File

Tauranga's top suburbs for year on year growth

Tauranga South up 13.5 per cent

Brookfield up 12.6 per cent

Maungatapu 8.3 per cent

Gate Pā up 8.3 per cent

Judea up 7.2 per cent

Greerton up 6.3 per cent

Welcome Bay up 3.8 per cent

Mount Maunganui 3.8 per cent

Bellevue 1.8 per cent

Ohauiti 1.2 per cent

Source: OneRoof/Valocity