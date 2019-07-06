On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Young said the suburb was equipped with all of the amenities.
"The banks are within walking distance, the doctors and hospital are just up the road. It's close to the club, ten pin bowling, gyms and the schools," she said.
"There's a lot going on in this little area. We've got it all really."
Membership at the citizen's club had increased to about 1200 members, Young said.
"Tauranga is growing," she said. "The ones who are here are really here to stay."
Tauranga Intermediate School principal Cameron Mitchell said families were attracted to the good schools in the central suburb.
Mitchell said he enjoyed working in an area that had such a diverse range of families.
"It is quite a vibrant area," he said.
Tremains Bay of Plenty and Waikato general manager Anton Jones said Tauranga South was close to the city centre, the hospital and good schools.
"It is popular for families and first home buyers," he said. "It has got a bit of character too and it is good value for money."
Bayleys and Eves Realty chief operating officer Heath Young said the four suburbs offered great opportunities for a wide range of buyers.
"They are established suburbs that have a lot to offer," he said.
"They are increasingly well supported by supermarket developments and other shopping options in their neighbourhoods. They are also either central or have good access to good transport links."
Tauranga's top suburbs for year on year growth
Tauranga South up 13.5 per cent Brookfield up 12.6 per cent Maungatapu 8.3 per cent Gate Pā up 8.3 per cent Judea up 7.2 per cent Greerton up 6.3 per cent Welcome Bay up 3.8 per cent Mount Maunganui 3.8 per cent Bellevue 1.8 per cent Ohauiti 1.2 per cent