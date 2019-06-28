Rosedale industrial building

A 1399sq m industrial building on a 2514sq m site with warehouse, office and 25 car parking spaces was sold with vacant possession at 30 Tarndale Gr, Rosedale, for $4.5 million by Matt Mimmack, Laurie Burt, Bayleys North Shore and Therese Leslie, Bayleys Long Bay.

Albany Foundation retail

A 114sq m retail unit in the Foundation retail complex at 11/270 Oteha Valley Rd, Albany, sold with vacant possession for $933,100 + GST at $8185 per sq m by Eddie Zhong and Damian Stephen, Bayleys North Shore.

Advertisement

Auckland CBD office

A 314sq m refurbished office premises at 4B/12 O'Connell St, Auckland CBD, sold fully leased to an international tenant for $1.44m at a 6.9 per cent yield by Cameron Melhuish, Brendan Graves, Andrew Wallace, Bayleys Auckland.

Grey Lynn character

173sq m character villa on 708sq m corner site at 15 Surrey Cres, Grey Lynn, tenanted by the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust with existing commercial use rights, was sold for $2.1m at a 2.86 per cent yield by Scott Kirk, James Were and Andre Siegert, Bayleys Auckland.

East Tamaki units

Two industrial units with warehouse, offices, car parking and a total floor area of 829sq m at 24C and 24D Sir William Ave, East Tamaki, was sold for $2.3m by Ryan McColl and Nelson Raines, Bayleys South Auckland.

Glen Innes dance studio

A Glen Innes investment property leased to a leading Auckland dance studio has sold at auction for $1.5m, at a yield of 5.5 per cent. The property, at 250-252 Taniwha St, comprises a refurbished, 395sq m two-level commercial building on a 258sq m freehold site with Business Town Centre zoning, only metres from the Glen Innes train station and bus exchange. The sale was brokered by Simon Child, Gareth Fraser and Shoneet Chand of Colliers International.

Tauranga development site

A 3511sq m commercial development site adjoining Bethlehem Town Centre in Tauranga has sold with vacant possession for $2,635,600. The property, at 2 Te Paeroa Rd, has 2965sq m of land with good exposure to State Highway 2 plus a 546sq m shared driveway. The deal was brokered by Simon Clark and Duncan Woodhouse of Colliers International Tauranga.

Colliers opens in Te Puke

Colliers International is continuing its expansion in the Bay of Plenty with the opening of a new rural and agribusiness office in Te Puke, last Tuesday. It's Colliers' third new rural office in the region, following a Rotorua office last year and a Katikati office earlier this month.