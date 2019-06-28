Up to 111ha of bare Central Otago land with a reliable water source and strong development scope is on the market.

The parcel comprises three separate blocks — available individually or together with multiple purchase options — in the Waikerikeri Valley, less than 5km from Clyde.

Colliers International rural and agribusiness director Ruth Hodges has been appointed to sell the properties. She says development has both horticulture and viticulture in mind, but the aspect of the three blocks make multiple uses possible.

"The combination of soil, water and climate means the land is especially suited to the growing of apples, apricots, cherries and grapes, but these blocks could also be subdivided for lifestyle development.

"The initial land development work was completed with minimal disturbance, maintaining the integrity of the soil profile.

"This, along with favourable land contour and good frost drainage makes for optimal growing conditions for a purchaser with horticulture or viticulture in mind.

"The land is also well supplied with water, adding to its strong crop-growing potential."

A private irrigation scheme delivers land and domestic-use water under pressure to the boundary of each of the three blocks. The scheme is delivered by the Dairy Creek Irrigation Company and is valid until 2038. Each block will also be supplied with power to the boundary.

Hodges says the greater Otago region is regarded as one of New Zealand's foremost horticulture areas.

"Cherries have become a hugely popular crop, with Central Otago accounting for around 90 per cent of New Zealand's total cherry exports.

"Known for being one of the warmest and driest, as well as the coldest places in New Zealand, the extreme temperature changes provide ideal growing conditions for cherries.

"In summer the temperatures may reach 30C during the day but drop as low as 12C overnight. This gives the cherry trees a chance to rest and the fruit to set, becoming firm and tasty.

"Optimal growing conditions have also seen the establishment of a prosperous viticulture industry, with Central Otago becoming one of New Zealand's premium wine growing and production areas."

There are now 89 wineries in the district, up from 11 in 1996. Central Otago has a name for quality wine, particularly pinot noir, which accounts for about 85 per cent of grape plantings.

Hodges says the land could also be bought for an existing pastoral operation.

While agriculture, primarily sheep, beef and pasture-based farming, remains the backbone of the Central Otago economy, advancements in irrigation have led to the development of new agricultural enterprises.

The Waikerikeri Valley has also seen an increase in the number of lifestyle developments in the past few years.

The Central Otago region has experienced a decade of exceptional population growth, with an increase of over 25 per cent between the last two censuses.

While Clyde is the closest town to the properties, Alexandra — population 5440 — is within a five-minute drive and has a full range of shops and services.

Known for being among New Zealand's driest towns, Hodges says extreme weather is a characteristic of the area.

"Scorching hot and dry summers to cold and icy winters bring a sense of uniqueness to the town, and the tight-knit community makes for a great family environment."

The land has been priced from $1,050,000 for Lot 1, the premium offering, through to $950,000 for Lot 2 and $700,000 for Lot 3.

Lot 1 comprises 30ha with excellent contour and aspect making it ideal for horticulture or viticulture development.

Lots 2 and 3, at approximately 46.7ha and 34.7ha respectively, are both suitable for horticultural or viticultural uses as well as subdivision or lifestyle.