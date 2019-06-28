The last two commercial spaces are available for lease within Miro a recently completed mixed-used development in Mt Eden.

The development by XCJ Group comprises a mix of 95 apartments and four commercial units.

The five-storey building features a glass atrium and entry lobby, complete with a full storey 'water curtain' fountain and native miro tree, after which the project was named.

Jimmy Wong, of XCJ Group, says the development was designed to have "a modern aesthetic with an artistic element befitting the eclectic area.

"The inspiration behind the design was to encapsulate life, art and leisure, which we have achieved by tying in references to the history of the area with subtle design elements throughout both the interior and exterior of the building."

The larger of the two spaces for lease at 25-27 Enfield St is a 144sq m ground floor unit with street frontage to Enfield St as well as access via the Miro lobby.

The space is intended to be used as a cafe or food and beverage offering.

The other unit is slightly smaller at 66sq m. It also has excellent frontage to Enfield St and neighbours the Horse and Trap pub.

Colliers International retail broker Nick Pettitt, who is leasing the two commercial properties, says the nature of the premises and location make for many opportunities.

"Both spaces have excellent retail, hospitality or service opportunities, especially with the dense population of residents and workers in the area ," he says.

"A local cafe would be especially welcomed by the large number of new residents, not just from Miro but from the recently completed developments Botanica and Botanica Heritage just across the road.

"The light industrial and commercial nature of the area mean there's also a lot of workers and people passing through, without a lot of cafe or eatery options outside of Mt Eden Rd."

The Miro development is at the northern end of Mt Eden, closest to the CBD and Mt Eden train station, in an area that has become renowned for design with the Bloc department store and Citta outlets at the end of Enfield St.

Pettitt says this part of Mt Eden is transforming. "While Mt Eden is a highly desirable suburb, the northern end is becoming much more sought after as a residential address, with a number of new residential and mixed-use developments either recently completed, under construction or in planning stages.

"The completion of Miro provides opportunities to secure space in one the city's most dynamic suburbs," Pettit says.

More than 85 per cent of the residential units in Miro were sold off plan by Colliers International.

With construction now complete, there is an opportunity to buy one of the last remaining apartments.

Pete Evans, national director of residential projects at Colliers International, says Miro offers a rare opportunity to secure such high-quality product in a premium and growing location.

"Mt Eden has long been a much-loved suburb of Auckland, popular for its location and urban lifestyle in a tree-lined village setting.

"Future growth of the suburb will be at this northern end around Enfield St and Normanby Rd which is in the midst of transformation from its light industrial heritage into a bustling lifestyle community.

"Miro is contributing to the area's rejuvenation, offering high-quality, spacious homes with great storage options — a rare find in city fringe apartments.

"The quality and finishes of these homes are a cut above. The design by Ashton Mitchell Architects focused on what owner-occupiers desire, such as master bedrooms with substantial walk-in wardrobes, beautiful bathrooms and open-plan living spaces that flow out to balconies overlooking Mt Eden.

"For city workers, its location within walking distance to Mt Eden train station, which will soon be connected to the CRL, makes for an exceptionally easy commute."

The remaining dwellings include two and three-bedroom options with car parking and locker/storage. Commercial units also have allocated parking and storage within the secured basement or ground floor.