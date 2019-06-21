A large Mt Wellington warehouse property with excellent truck access is available for lease in a popular location.

"The property will be available from November," says Hamish West of Colliers International who, with colleague Andrew Hooper, Has been appointed to lease 20 Vestey Drive.

West says the property is only 1km from the State Highway 1 Southern Motorway interchange, providing excellent connectivity to Auckland's CBD, airport and wider region.

The property comprises a 4760.1sq m industrial facility on a 6898m site with 43 car parks and an 869sq m sealed yard.

The building has 2971.5sq m of warehousing along with associated office and showroom space.

Built in 1996, the expansive warehouse has a stud height of 6.4m at the knee, rising to 8m at the apex. Translucent roof panels give good natural lighting.

The main warehouse is accessed via three motorised roller doors, sheltered by a large, cantilevered canopy of 385.1sq m.

Separately partitioned offices are well lit by natural lighting. There is 851.6sq m of office and showroom space on the ground floor along with 551.9sq m of office space on the first floor.

The large yard has plenty of width for B-train trucks to drop and pick up containers.

The property is zoned Light Industry, which allows for a range of uses including manufacturing and distribution.

"This is a superb opportunity for a business to secure large and versatile premises in a premium location," says West.

"The Mt Wellington industrial precinct is very tightly held, with vacancy rates remaining stubbornly low.

"The latest Colliers International research survey shows the area has an industrial vacancy rate of only 3 per cent.

"With so little stock available, the opportunity to secure such a substantial facility will be highly attractive to occupiers who value Mt Wellington's location and connectivity."

Vestey Dr runs directly between the suburb's key arterial routes of Great South Rd and the Mt Wellington Highway.

"The property for lease is in a road-front position in the middle of the Mt Wellington industrial precinct," says Hooper.

"This is bolstered by traffic light-controlled and roundabout intersections at either end of Vestey Dr, which ensure freight can easily flow to main arterials.

"Auckland airport is only a 15-minute drive via Great South Rd and the location neighbours the industrial areas of Otahuhu and Mangere."

Mt Wellington is an established industrial precinct bounded by Penrose and Onehunga, also predominantly industrial.

The area has grown in popularity in recent years due to improved infrastructure, including the Southeastern Highway arterial route, the development of the Pacific Rise Business Park, and the redevelopment of the Vestey Dr industrial area.

Surrounding developments comprises a mix of industrial premises of various ages and sizes.

Several modern industrial units have been completed on previously vacant sites, along with trade retail developments.

The area has also significantly benefited from the popular Sylvia Park shopping centre off Mt Wellington Highway and Carbine Rd.

Development of the centre is ongoing with dining and office precincts among the newest additions.

"The property for lease offers a chance for businesses to secure industrial space in this tightly held and continuously regenerating area," says West.