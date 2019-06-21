It was a court house, a church, hotel and meeting place and was home to Waipukurau's first All Black, but what is the Tavistock Hotel's next purpose?

Built by Henry Russell in 1856, the 163-year-old building is for sale.

It's seen travellers from all walks of life cross the polished wooden floors, enjoying a pint beneath the ornate ceilings.

As is the case with most country and small town hotels, the building has been tossed to the side in the modern age, suffering the hardship of changing licensing laws.

Travellers who once stopped by on horse and cart are now