"It is called the halo effect," he said. "Rotorua is still a desirable place to live. People want their own piece of paradise."
OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said people did not buy houses to make a quick profit but looked for affordability.
"It is their biggest purchase," he said. "It is about making sure their biggest purchase is going to be worth what they paid for it."
For people whose home value was not reflected in the sales price, Vaughan said, "Don't panic.
"If you have managed to take down a chunk of your mortgage, it means you might have enough change to stretch into your dream home."
Craig McFadyen and wife Teneille bought their first home in Pukehangi in 2005.
The couple had just got married and moved back to Rotorua, where they both grew up.
"It's been a great home over the years," McFadyen, the principal at Ngongotahā Primary School, said. "We have raised our two sons [Matthew, 9, and Joshua, 8] in it and have hundreds of good memories there."
McFadyen said he and his wife bought their single-storey, three-bedroom home on Hodgkins St for the "great neighbourhood, quiet cul de sac, brilliant neighbours".
"It was close to the park for the kids and the dog and it is a really good house to entertain friends," he said.
On May 6 this year, the couple put their family home on the market.
"We just needed something bigger. The boys are growing up and we need the second living area," McFadyen said.
Two days later on May 8, the couple had an offer on their home and it went unconditional on May 24.
"It sold immediately," McFadyen said, and it also sold at a profit.