A prominent Takapuna corner commercial property, located on the main arterial route between Takapuna and the State Highway 1 Northern Motorway, is for sale for the first time in 22 years,

The site encompasses a 320sq m office complex on an 865sq m freehold corner site, says Euan Stratton of Colliers International who, with North Shore colleague Jimmy O'Brien, is marketing 17 Esmonde Rd for sale by deadline private treaty with offers closing at 4pm on Thursday June 27 - unless the property is sold earlier.

Stratton says it is available with vacant possession, making it ideal for owner-occupiers.

He says the property's position by the traffic-controlled intersection with Burns Ave provides huge exposure to more than 36,000 passing vehicles a day.

The site is zoned Residential Terrace House and Apartment Building under the Auckland Unitary Plan, providing an opportunity to extensively redevelop the site in the future.

There is also flexibility to negotiate a short-term leaseback to the current owner-occupier, providing holding income for investors or developers.

"The owners have decided the time is right for the next chapter in their lives, allowing a new owner to seize this opportunity to secure a desirable property at the gateway to Takapuna," Stratton says.

"The prime corner site provides up to 15 on-site car parks, dual access to Burns Ave and Esmonde Rd, and massive signage profile.

"The building has two levels of well-presented office space, each with north-facing outdoor decks, plus a separate ground floor studio."

Stratton says the ground floor has five offices, each with its own heat pump unit.

"Shared amenities include a kitchen, male and female toilets, a meeting room leading to a north-facing outdoor deck, and an entrance foyer with a staircase to the first floor.

"The first floor provides a further four offices, one with its own toilet. A large open plan meeting room leads to an outdoor deck with views of the Takapuna commercial precinct skyline.

"The ground floor studio provides for a separate office tenancy with its own amenities, storage and access via a bi-fold door to the car park."

Built in the 1970s, the building received a major upgrade and extension in 1989.

It is of timber frame construction suspended on concrete piles, aside from the studio, which is on a concrete floor.

The exterior has weatherboard cladding with block in some places. The joinery is a mixture of aluminium and timber, while the roof is of corrugated iron.

O'Brien says Takapuna is an established and popular Auckland coastal location.

"Demand has long outstripped supply and vacancy is at an all-time low as people wish to live and work here, balancing business with a great lifestyle," he says.

"The property is well located, only 10 minutes' drive to the CBD in normal conditions and provides quick access to major transport routes on the North Shore.

"Surrounding developments include a large public cark, the Shore City Shopping Centre and many well-established offices and shops."

Takapuna has been identified by Auckland Council as one of the city's key metropolitan centres for growth and development.

It is set to grow by an estimated 15,000 residents and 15,000 employees by 2040.

"There has recently been a massive influx of residential development, which has transformed the Takapuna skyline," O'Brien says.

"A number of apartment buildings between four to six levels have either been completed or are under construction.

"The property's Residential Terrace House and Apartment Building zoning, combined with vacant possession, provides scope for a new owner to participate in this wave of development."