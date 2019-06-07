Two pieces of bare developable land which are being divested by the same vendor as surplus to requirements, are for sale on the North Shore and in West Auckland.

"These freehold sites provide blank canvases for investors and developers looking to capitalise on well-connected locations," says Deborah Dowling of CBRE who, with James Lee of CBRE, is marketing 69 Greville Rd, Albany and 187-191 McLeod Rd, Te Atatu South, for sale by deadline private treaty, closing at 4pm July 4 unless sold earlier.

"The scarcity of bare development land around Auckland means both sites will be well received in the marketplace," says Dowling

The first site is centrally located on Greville Rd, a main arterial road for the North Shore, leading from SH1 Motorway in Albany, which is about 300m west of the site, into the East Coast Bays.

Advertisement

"With about 21,000 vehicles passing the property's 60m frontage on Greville Road daily, property has a high profile," Dowling says.

"The large 4118sq m land block is suitable either for a larger owner or occupier to bring their business to the North Shore via easy motorway access or for a developer to create something really special here."

To the north of the site is Albany City with the Westfield Mall, supermarkets, A-grade office complexes, bulk retail centres, accommodation and medium rise residential developments as well as dedicated industrial precincts.

The site for sale has no buildings, only a few trees along the stream alignment and no existing formed vehicle access currently.

"With a favourable Business – Local Centre zoning allowing for multiple uses from commercial, industrial, retail and residential over multiple levels, there's plenty of scope for future development," Dowling says.

"This zoning primarily provides for the local convenience needs of surrounding residential areas, including local retail, commercial services, offices, food and beverage, and appropriately scaled supermarkets. Residential is also permitted in this zoning.

"With Albany identified by Auckland Council as one of three key nodes outside of the city centre, there's no shortage of public investment into the area, including the proposed Northern Corridor Improvements on SH1/SH18 and the Northern Busway Extension both within 200 metres of the site As a result, the surrounding area is going to become more attractive as a place to live and 69 Greville Rd is perfectly placed to benefit from that."

The site at 187-191 McLeod Rd, is well-positioned to attract developers and owner occupiers. Photo / Supplied

Further afield, in West Auckland the second freehold site for sale at 187-191 McLeod Rd, is well-positioned to attract interest by motivated developers and owner occupiers.

The Light Industrial zoned development site of about 5249sq m is situated off Te Atatu Rd in Te Atatu South.

Lee says it has easy access to the City Centre via the North-Western Motorway – around 3km from the property while the airport is also readily accessible via the Waterview tunnel connection.

Developments surrounding the site include a range of older industrial properties, a retirement village and an esplanade reserve adjoining the inner reaches of the Whau River.