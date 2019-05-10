A north-facing Grey Lynn villa, which has been converted into boutique offices, is on the market.

JLL city fringe specialists Alex Wefers and Jason Armstrong say 6 Nixon St is likely to interest investors, office occupiers and developers. It is for sale by way of expressions of interest closing at 4pm on Thursday May 30, unless sold earlier.

The villa is typical of 1910-1920s architecture in the area.

"In 2005, previous owners renovated and converted to it into four boutique offices, preserving lounge, kitchen and lunchroom areas," says Wefers.

"They maintained the original style of high ceilings, rimu tongue and groove polished flooring, plaster cornices and fireplaces in most rooms. The interior exudes character and warmth. There's modern ducted air-conditioning throughout, under-floor insulation and a complete rewiring of data cabling to Category 6.

"The high standard of refurbishment provides ambience for an owner-occupier or business person looking for an efficient workplace with a difference," says Wefers.

The corner site, of about 354sq m, has frontages of 15.24m to Nixon St and 22.63 m to Chapman St.

The villa has a floor area of 124.57sq m and, in addition, a 10.4sq m veranda and 17sq m deck. It comes with six on-site car parks.

"The Business-Mixed Use Zone and configuration of the villa allow for both commercial and residential activity.

"Whether a purchaser desires the building for office use or as a family home, this villa can cater for both."