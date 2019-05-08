A mature pine forest on Auckland's southeastern metropolitan boundary, is on the market.

The 135ha freehold block is in Stevens Rd, in the Hunua Ranges about 50km from the city, and has about 93.8ha planted in exotics.

Bayleys Counties is marketing the property which has a mix of lusitanica and radiata pine varieties, planted between 1993 and 2000. It is to be sold by a tender process, closing at 2pm on June 6.

"This plantation encompasses six individual land titles, all zoned Rural under Auckland Council's land usage plan," says salesperson Peter Sullivan.

"Valuation depends on future use once the logs are extracted in the near future," he adds.

"Mid-to-long term options include harvesting the plantation and replanting more pine forest.

"The logs could also be harvested and the site cleared in preparation for subdivision development into lifestyle residential properties. The lifestyle subdivision option is underpinned by the property being held in six individual land titles, along with the site's closeness to Hunua village.

"Another possibility would be to take the subdivision option right through to selling off individual sections with utilities and roading infrastructure laid in place."

Sullivan says the forest is serviced by excellent existing internal roading and tracks.

"Any vehicular access improvements for log harvesting and removal would, of course, be undertaken with one eye on the site's future use — whether to be retained in forestry planting, or converted into a residential enclave."

Throughout their lifespan, trees within the block have been commercially pruned and thinned to ensure the best cropping returns and tonnage. However, now nearing peak maturity they require no further tending. (Radiata reaches optimum harvest range at 25 years; lusitanica after 35 years).

Sullivan says a comprehensive log harvesting plan, comprising felling and transportation expenses, can be made available to prospective buyers for review.