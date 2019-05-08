Colliers International has launched a dedicated tenant representation service for retailers, advising them on issues such as premises selection and lease negotiations.

Former national director retail at CBRE, Tim Male, is to drive the new initiative, which expands Colliers' range of retail services including sales, leasing, development advisory, project management; and property and portfolio management.

Male has already secured City Fitness, which operates 23 gyms across New Zealand, as Colliers' first large retail tenant representation client.

He will work closely with the agency's Retail Leasing and Real Estate Management teams, bridging both the high street retail and shopping centre markets.

Male worked for Westfield in Sydney for 18 months, prior to which he was a retail property consultant with CBRE in London for a decade.

Retail national director Leroy Wolland says Male brings significant tenant representation experience to the role.

He has acted for well-known brands both in New Zealand and overseas, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsburys, Topshop and Estee Lauder. He has also acted for substantial shopping centre owners such as Tinline Property and Westfield in New Zealand and Australia, and Land Securities, Aviva and Legal & General in the UK.