Sixteen years ago, Jacqueline Taylor and her brother Stuart, decided to buy a large piece of land in peaceful, sleepy Glen Eden, next door to popular Ceramco Park.

One of its attractions was the existing weatherboard cottage, where Stuart has lived on and off during the years since. Jacqueline and he tidied it up and built a deck which extends the living space, especially in summer.

The home has polished wooden floors, a lounge and casual dining space, plus a small but well-organised kitchen and a cute bathroom. There's potential to improve the large garden, it has a double garage and recently it's been popular as a rental because it's ideal for a young family.

In 2005, Jacqueline and Stuart decided to build another house, next door, on the site and this turned out to be a family affair, with help from their father Brian and mother Linda.

"We're a good team when we get together and do this kind of thing," says Jacqueline. "Dad has good instincts when it comes to property layouts."

This modern house is up to date in terms of insulation and heating. It has three bedrooms and an office that could function as a fourth bedroom. The master suite has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite.

The well-appointed kitchen is smart and the dining and living space is generous, with access to a north-facing sunny deck with park views. There's a double garage and lots of off-street parking.

Beyond the two existing dwellings is the remainder of the 3824sq m section and this is where the exciting potential begins. It's zoned as Mixed Housing Suburban and offers a raft of possibilities in terms of development. Right now it's green and leafy and has a little stream flowing through it. Pukeko casually wander about and there's lots of other bird life.

The siblings are selling because Stuart, who owns a pet food business with customers in 14 countries, has moved to Gisborne to be closer to his suppliers.

Jacqueline also owns a pet food business, producing freeze-dried food for dogs and cats.

"But I'm younger than Stu and haven't been going for so long, so I only have customers in eight countries so far."

She often travels internationally to pet fairs and expos and has realised that she needs to focus on growing her brand. She knows that further development on the Glen Eden site will be labour-intensive and could take a relatively long time.

"I think it's really exciting that up to five further houses can be built on the section (subject to council approval), and it's a great little suburb to live in.

"If my brother was still living up here, it would be different, but I think that this project is best left to enthusiastic new owners.

"The park next door feels like a part of your own garden, and Titirangi village is just 2km away. There's a train station just down the road a bit, so commuting is really easy."



122A GLENDALE RD, GLEN EDEN**

• 3+3 bedrooms, 2+1 bathroom, 2+2* parking spaces.

• Land 3824sq m.

• Sale: By negotiation.

• Inspect: Sat 1-1.30pm.

• Schools: Kaurilands and Konini Primary, Glen Eden Intermediate.

• Contact: Richard Burt, Sotherby's, 021 773 187 or Stewart Morgan 021 933 305.

*Plus OSP. **Two homes on single site