Motukawa Forest in Taranaki is for sale, providing an opportunity to secure a smaller forestry holding in one of the North Island's best-regarded silviculture regions.

Colliers International is marketing the 477.4ha forestry block near Inglewood for sale by tender closing at 4pm on May 30.

The second rotation forest comprises 85ha of radiata pine and 186ha of redwood, with the balance in bush and well-developed infrastructure.

Forestry director Warwick Searle, who is marketing the freehold property with colleague Angus Robertson, says flexible options are available.

"The vendor has decided to retain the redwood crop and sell the 186ha of freehold land from underneath it. This presents an opportunity to acquire a 477.4ha forestry block, including a radiata crop, while drawing on rental income from the redwood plantation. Alternatively, the vendor is willing to include the redwood crop in the sale. That would mean securing not only the land but the entire diversified crop on it."

The radiata pine crop, planted between 2007 and 2013, shows good form and health. It has been managed under a structural regime, with a single thinning to a final stocking rate of 400 stems per ha. The redwood crop is between five to 12 years old. The harvest age is about 40 years.

Under the vendor's proposed terms of sale, a new forestry right agreement will be registered over the 186ha of land underlying the redwoods, providing rental income to the successful purchaser.

The new landowner will receive the land back via a staged handback as harvest takes place.

Robertson says the property is 45km inland of New Plymouth and well served by nearby export and domestic processing infrastructure.

Port Taranaki, 45km to the west, is able to handle sawlogs and pulp logs for export. Taranaki Sawmills at Bell Block, 40km from Motukawa, is the main domestic processing option, with other processors at Te Kuiti and Waverley.

The topography comprises rolling hills and some steeper faces, requiring a mix of ground and hauler-based harvesting. Elevation ranges from 110m at the border with the Waitara River, to 282m at the highest ridge top, and extensive roading has been established throughout the property.