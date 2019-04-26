A Hawke's Bay rural property earning significant returns from a substantial deer breeding and finishing programme; along with supplementary income from cropping, sheep and cattle, is for sale in Norsewood, 20km north of Dannevirke.

"The sale of Pukerimu represents an ideal opportunity for buyers seeking a high-performing farm with a diverse, well-balanced income stream," says Rob Deal of Colliers International who, with colleague Jason Waterman, is exclusively marketing the property at 405 Gundries Rd for sale by tender closing at 4pm on Thursday May 9 - unless it's sold earlier.

Deal says Pukerimu is a 593.66ha farm with a well-appointed homestead along with a very high standard of fencing and quality infrastructure that includes sheds and yards.

"It has 360ha of fenced deer farming land, with excellent deer handling facilities and the all-important option of being able to finish all stock. A substantial cropping and re-grassing programme and a very strong fertiliser history have contributed to enviable stock performance and returns.

"Along with deer breeding and finishing, the property is suited to multiple farming systems including velvet harvesting, beef cow breeding, lamb and bull beef finishing.

"The farm also has a lovely four-bedroom homestead set in attractive grounds, while a self-contained two-bedroom unit provides secondary accommodation."

Waterman says the property is 4km west of State Highway 2 within the highly regarded "summer safe" Norsewood farming area.

"Pukerimu benefits from a good water supply, a moderate climate, and reliable average rainfall of around 1950mm per annum.

"The generally easy contour of the land allows for any desired farming system, including 175ha of flat land, 229ha of rolling land, 109ha of medium hill, 46ha of woodlots and shelter belts and 34ha ineffective.

"Strategically planted shelter belts provide maximum protection for many paddocks."

The farm's infrastructure includes two sets of sheep yards, two sets of cattle yards, two implement sheds, a woolshed, haybarn, silage bunker and dog 'motels'.

"A highly functional deer shed is certified for velvet removal and was completely rebuilt internally in 2017 with a weighing platform and draft facility on a concrete floor," Waterman says.

A pumphouse, with a new pump installed in December last year, supplies water from a well to the farm's flats, complemented by flows from natural streams and reticulation schemes from dams.

"The bore has been flow tested and has the capacity to supply the whole farm if needed," says Waterman. "Water for the house and cottage is stored in a 30,000ltr tank, then filtered, UV filtered and alkaline adjusted."

Pukerimu's main commercial and educational centre is Dannevirke, with a school bus service transporting children to three primary schools and a high school.

"Local recreational activities include deer hunting and trout fishing," Waterman says.