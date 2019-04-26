An experienced cafe operator is wanted to lease dedicated space within the new Salt residential community in Mount Maunganui, just three minutes' walk to the beach and five minutes' stroll to the Bayfair Shopping.

The Girven Rd development, by SNG Investments with building partner iLine Construction, is now under construction with 52 apartments scheduled to be delivered late this year, followed by 19 townhouses, an early childhood centre and the cafe in early 2020.

"The 80sq m café space will have capacity for around 60 customers seated either inside or outside on an east-facing deck that will wrap around the front of the building," says Grant White of Colliers International in Tauranga, who is seeking expressions of interest in the leasing of the café premises.

White says the commercial unit will have kitchen and bathroom facilities and will include the rental of a one-bedroom studio apartment above the cafe, reserved for the business owner.

He says a certain amount of the fit-out for the café will be undertaken by the developer with a contribution also sought towards the fit-out from the business operator.

Over three quarters of the residential component of the Salt development were sold off plan by Colliers last year allowing construction to get underway.

Several one and two-bedroom apartments and a townhouse are currently being marketed for sale in the complex by White who says a limited number of three-bedroom apartments and townhouses will also become available to purchase subject to the final plans.

The other commercial premises on the site is a purpose-built early childhood centre operated by New Shoots which already has other centres in the Bay of Plenty in Papamoa, Sandhurst and Tauranga.

Elton Verran, director of iLine Construction, says the construction of Salt is now in full swing with seven full-time management staff from iLine Construction based on-site.

"The site is really taking shape with the main concrete structure to the apartments advancing and first floor construction to a number of the townhouses well underway."