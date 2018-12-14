Hong Kong-based Kiwi pilot Jon Moore drew on his North Shore roots when he chose this angular house as an ideal family home.

He'd been living and working in Hong Kong for 17 years before deciding in 2013 to bring his wife Julia and their two young daughters back to Auckland — and the familiar North Shore.



"I've got lots of friends who live around this area and like it," he says.

FOR MORE PROPERTY NEWS AND LISTINGS GO TO ONEROOF.CO.NZ

English-born primary school teacher Julia had holidayed in a few chilly, older homes in Auckland, so this 2006 build got a big tick from her.

Advertisement

Jon says: "It's a solidly built Signature Home which is modern, warm and dry. And it had good space for us and the kids offering nice, easy living."

The location appealed, too, being handy to beaches, good schooling, plus shopping and other services in Devonport, Belmont and Takapuna.

Nearby ferry services make the city commute only around 12 minutes. Narrowneck Beach and its boat club and cafe is a 15-minute walk.

The couple liked the two-storey home's street appeal, highlighting its angular lines built with linea weatherboard.

There was room too for the small boat Jon fancied, alongside the driveway leading to the double garage with internal access.

But their circumstances changed and the Moores had to shelve plans to move to Auckland.

Fortunately, the people they'd bought the house from rented it back for two years. When they left it was rented out again.



The Moores are still in Hong Kong but expect to move to Auckland in a few years. Meantime, the house is for sale.

A feature of the home is the subtropical-style planting and its red front door. "Everyone loves that red door." says Jon.

6 Regent St, Devonport. Photo / Supplied

An entry foyer with double-height atrium welcomes visitors inside, where downstairs revolves around an open-plan kitchen-dining and adjoining lounge flowing to the deck and a level backyard.

Jon says: "We love the flow out to the deck. It's great for entertaining because parents can have a drink or barbecue out there while the kids play.

"And the backyard is really private and fully contained with hedges and fences, with room for a trampoline."

The kitchen-dining features bamboo flooring, engineered stone bench tops, two single dish-drawers and a double oven.

6 Regent St, Devonport. Photo / Supplied

The neighbouring lounge has a gas fireplace, one of three heat pumps and some of the home's built-in speakers.

Completing downstairs are a bedroom, powder room, laundry, and a room near the garage, which can suit a bedroom, office or gym.

Upstairs contains two bedrooms, a bathroom with spa bath, plus a master suite with walk-in wardrobe and double-shower en suite (bathroom and en suite both boast under-floor heating).

Between the two is a second living area, which the Moores say they'd earmarked as the kids' lounge, opening to a top deck.

Says Jon: "That deck gets great sun and you can just see the water over towards the Harbour Bridge, and you get lovely sunsets from there."

6 REGENT ST, DEVONPORT

• 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom, 2* parking spaces.

• Land 555sq m, house 267sq m.

• Price: $1.795 million.

• Inspect: Call for viewing times.

• Schools: Belmont School, Belmont Intermediate, Takapuna Grammar.

• Contact: Lynda Betts, Bayleys, 021 278 3024.

*Plus OSP