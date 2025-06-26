Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

New Takapuna Pak’nSave to open in 2029, creating 200 jobs

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Plans for the new Pak'nSave Takapuna, approved by the council on June 12. Photo / Auckland Council

Plans for the new Pak'nSave Takapuna, approved by the council on June 12. Photo / Auckland Council

The new $100 million Pak’nSave Takapuna will employ more than 200 staff but will not open until 2029.

Lindsay Rowles, Foodstuffs North Island retail and property general manager, gave further details of the store to be built on the former Barrys Point dump, 6 Fred Thomas Drive, between Esmonde

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property