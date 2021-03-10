More than 50 buyers interested in Sumner seaside bungalow in first weekend

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house has been owned by the same family for the past 21 years. Photo / RayWhite

The housing market across the country is booming and what is happening in the Christchurch suburb of Sumner is no exception.

A 'beach bungalow' on Wiggins St that is currently up for sale had 56 groups who showed interest during the first weekend, RayWhite Ferrymead real estate agent Pip Sutton said.

It has a rateable value of $810,000.

Sutton said it is an original Sumner cottage that has stood the test of time.

It has been recently renovated with a modern kitchen, entertainers deck and an outdoor shower.

"You can hear the sound of the ocean from the house and it is in Sumner's sunniest spot called 'the golden triangle'."

Sutton said the property market in Sumner has boomed since lockdown.

I think a lot of the people during lockdown realised they wanted some lifestyle. We're seeing a lot of people moving out of the city into seaside suburbs."

The property at 78 Wiggins St will go to auction on-site on March 24 unless sold prior.

The median house price in Sumner has increased by 19.3 per cent in the last 12 months according to data from OneRoof.

It now sits at $802,000 compared to the median house price in Christchurch city of $475,000 as of December last year.

The national median house price rose 22 per cent in the last 12 months to $765,000.